Top US Lawmaker Chuck Schumer Likely To Embark On India Visit Next Week

Top US Senate lawmaker Chuck Schumer is expected to visit India as early as next week to hold meetings with the Indian leadership. He is going to be accompanied by a high-profile delegation of Senate Democrats who are expected to meet Indian business conglomerates. India is one of the countries on his multiple nations visit, however, the trip hasn't been scheduled on Chuck's public itinerary. This trip is being undertaken when relations between India and the US are at an all-time high.

A US official told ANI, "This visit is a personal visit but it certainly will accelerate the steady upward momentum between the two democracies using strategic diaspora." It has been reported that India could expect the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a run-up to a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as QUAD, by the President of the US, Joe Biden.

US Commerce Secretary to visit India in March

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is scheduled to visit India in March to co-chair the US-India CEO Forum and the US-India Commercial Dialogue meeting planned with her Indian counterpart, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

India's National Security Advisor wrapped up his visit to the US. The Indian and the US Delegation led by NSA Ajit Doval and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan, respectively held meetings in Washington for the inaugural dialogue of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

India and the US launched an initiative to enhance their strategic partnership to increase the depth and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge technology, inclusive of the defence sector. This partnership on Critical and Emerging Technology has been built to compete with Chinese technological advances.

Air India's multi-billion dollar deal: US President terms the deal 'historic'

Air India, the national flag carrier of India, under the ownership of the TATA group, has announced the biggest deal in the history of Aviation. Air India has ordered 250 aircraft from Airbus and 220 aircraft from Boeing in a deal termed "historic" by Biden, during a phone call with PM Narendra Modi.

The commercial plane deal between Air India and Boeing is a chance to strengthen an intricately entwined connection between India and the US, Washington said. PM Modi has invited Boeing and other US companies to invest and take the opportunity in the rapidly expanding aviation landscape in India.