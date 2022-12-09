Top US Official For Counter-terrorism To Visit India; To Review Global Terrorist Threats

US Acting Coordinator for Counter-terrorism Timothy Betts is set to pay a visit to India for two days in the coming week. The agenda of the US official's visit will be to review regional and global terrorist threat assessments. The US counter-terrorism expert will also be visiting Japan and the Philippines between December 8 and 14. This visit comes after India had hosted a Special Meeting of the United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28 and 29 this year.

While visiting New Delhi, Betts would lead a US delegation during the annual US-India Counter-terrorism Joint Working Group on December 12 and 13. According to the US State Department, "The Joint Working Group will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships."

India-US meet on Counter-terrorism

During the Special Meeting of the United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) held in October this year, a "Delhi Declaration" was issued which reaffirmed that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. Later, a statement was issued which stated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group. The statement also emphasised the concerns on increased use of the same by the global terrorists. While representing India at UNSC, Ruchira Kamboj stated, "India will be deliberating on United Nations reforms and global counter-terrorism during the December presidency of the UNSC," as reported by ANI.

Further, Kamboj said, "We will bring the same spirit to our December presidency. The focus is on two major themes - one, an all-encompassing theme focussed on building a new orientation towards reformed multilateralism and the second theme will be the focus on global counter-terrorism approach and the way forward."

During the briefing on counter-terrorism, Kamboj highlighted the outcomes of the special meeting of the committee in India that took place in October.

"By agreeing to Delhi declaration (special meeting of CTC), the Counter-Terrorism Committee pledged its continued dedication and commitment to work to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes," she added.

Image: ANI