Toronto Constable Sentenced To Nine Months For Beating Black Man And Popping One Eye Out

The Canadian police officer who was accused of beating a Black man and bursting his one eye out has been handed a nine months sentence by Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa. According to the Associated Press, Michael and his brother Christian Theriault chased Dafonte Miller in the early hours of December 28, 2016, cornering the Black man between two homes and then beating him with a pipe until one of his eyes popped out.

'Racial context can't be ignored'

Constable Michael, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, pleaded non-guilty along with his brother. The court acquitted Christian but sentenced Michael to nine months over the aggravated assault case in June. While delivering the sentence, justice Joseph Di Luca noted the racialized context in which the offence took place and said, "it cannot be ignored". Di Luca also announced some of the other restrictions that he imposed on Michael along with the nine-month sentence.

Di Luca sentenced Michael to 12 months of probation period following his jail term and also announced a five-year weapons prohibition. The prosecutors had sought a sentence of 12 to 15 months along with the restrictions, while the Defence lawyer had demanded the suspension of all charges.

Earlier, prosecutors had read out a statement of Miller in the courtroom in which he had said that the encounter with Michael and Christian permanently changed his view of the police, adding that he had never experienced an abuse of power of that degree. "No one questioned him. Only I was worthy of suspicion ... Because of the colour of my skin," Miller said in the statement.

(With inputs from AP)

