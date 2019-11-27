Toronto Couple's 'gender Reveal' Video Takes Internet By Storm For Its Powerful Message

A couple from Toronto threw a unique gender revealing party for their friends and family and the video from the get together has gone viral on social media. For those who don't know, a gender revealing party is where parents reveal the sex of their unborn baby to friends and family. Gender reveal parties typically are open to men and women, unlike the traditionally all-female baby shower.

Toxic green fume

Gender revealing parties have gained momentum in the west in recent years. In many such parties, expecting parents to open a spray can which fumes blue or pink colour, blue represents a boy while pink represents a girl. However to everyone's surprise when the Canadian parents opened up their spray can, unlike the blue or pink colour everyone expected, a toxic green fume shocked the guests as they were left in distress.

But the video takes an inspiring turn when the father apologises to everyone and the footage ends with a message which reads, "Gender is a construct". Ever since the video went viral on social media, it received mixed reactions from netizens. While many understood the wider message, few came up with memes and joked about it. The video was from TikTok and was first shared by a Twitter user Nikki Mccann Ramírez who explained the concept with an example.

I feel like I just wasted a minute watching this...I would like it back now — Amanda Longacre 🎄 (@HappilyAmanda_) November 24, 2019

One Twitter user joked about the video as he wrote, "Oh, I thought they were gonna give birth to Shrek." While another user wrote, "Hulk's gender reveal was so emotional." A user shared a meme with a caption, "Congrats on the baby, guys." Some of the users found the video a waste of time.

Oh, I thought they were gonna give birth to Shrek.. — Mayra A.. (@vegetabruuuuh) November 24, 2019

Congrats on the baby, guys pic.twitter.com/MClitiLEki — Kyra Haas (@kc_haas) November 24, 2019

