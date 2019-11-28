Toronto: Man Accused Of Throwing Feces On Random People Arrested

Toronto police has charged a man for allegedly throwing feces on random people in random attacks on university campuses along with the downtown street in Canada's largest city. Samuel Opoku, a 23-year-old was arrested on November 26 and currently feces ten cases of 'mischief and assault' with a weapon. A packed courtroom had waited for Opoku's appearance before the judge on November 27.

Man arrested and charged in Assault with a Weapon, and Mischief Investigation~Samuel Opoku, 23~

John P. Robarts Research Library, University of Toronto, and College Street and University Avenue area. News release: https://t.co/FPgtwAd5gb #GO2256737 ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 27, 2019

Read - US: 90 More Students, Mostly Indians Arrested For 'immigration Fraud'

According to the police officials, he allegedly emptied a bucket full of liquified feces over a mother and child who seated at a table at a university library, threw similar fecal matter onto woman and a man at another university campus, and emptied another bucket of human waste on a woman at downtown Toronto street. A witness to the crime at the University of Toronto downtown campus said that she saw a guy covered in faeces which initially she thought was coffee until the 'smell hit'. The incidents involving Opoku had occurred on November 22, 24 and 25. The bucket which was used by the 23-year-old is currently being investigated by the police authorities.

Read - WATCH: Hyderabad Police Rescue Blackbuck, Three Arrested

Toronto mayor applauded police authorities

The mayor of Toronto, John Tory lauded the police authorities for arresting the man behind 'faecal attacks'. The Canadian media even showed the images of firefighter calming down the scene of the latest attack on November 25 and a CCTV footage which showed that the suspect in yellow construction hat and carrying a bucket. Tory believes that it was Toronto police's 'quick response' which will now calm the concern among the campus as well as across the city. Reportedly a spokesperson from Toronto police said that all people who were attacked by Opoku are Asians, however, they still do not have any reason to believe that the attacks were racially motivated.

Read - Toronto Couple's 'gender Reveal' Video Takes Internet By Storm For Its Powerful Message

Great work by @TorontoPolice arresting an individual in the “feces attacks” investigation. He can’t face justice or be given help until apprehended and it seems our police have that in hand. I hope this arrest will help calm concern on campuses and across the city. https://t.co/AJ2kI6Y9Dt — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 27, 2019

Read - Pennsylvania: Siblings Arrested Over Fight To Ride In Front Seat

Read - Noida: Security Guard Arrested On Arson Charges