Toronto Police Agree To $16.5 Million Settlement Over Mass Arrests At G20 Summit In 2010

A 10-year class-action lawsuit regarding mass arrests made during the 2010 G20 summit held in Canada has finally come to an end in the form of a $16.5-million (Canadian Dollar) settlement awarded to those who were arrested. According to reports, 1,100 people were arrested during the 2010 G20 summit and they are all entitled to compensation depending on their varied personal experiences.

Protestors win lawsuit

As per reports, Toronto hosted the 2010 G20 summit in the month of June. There were multiple demonstrations that were organised on various issues ranging from climate change, globalization and poverty. The demonstrations were attended by thousands of people and were largely peaceful.

The reaction from the Toronto Police was to reportedly cordon of sections using riot police, protesters caught in these cordons were trapped for hours and were then transferred to a temporary detention centre. A class-action lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Sherry Good on behalf of 1,100 people. The Toronto Sevice Board at the time contested the suits classification as a class-action lawsuit and then the suit's status was finally confirmed in November 2016.

Read: Judge OKs $60M Settlement Over Tesla Buyout Of SolarCity

Read: Goldman Sachs In $3.9B Settlement With Malaysia Over 1MDB

According to reports, in addition to compensation of over $12.5 million, the settlement deal also acknowledges the mass arrests that took place as well as the conditions in which the protestors were kept. The settlement also included a commitment to changing how protests are handled in the future. Those who were wrongfully arrested had their police records also expunged after the settlement.

Meanwhile, Canada continues to fight the deadly coronavirus. As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the country has reported 124,968 positive virus cases and recorded a little over 9,000 virus deaths.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit Pixabay)

Read: Kansas Agrees To $2.55M Settlement With Ex-football Coach

Read: US, UK, Canada Opens Airways For Indian Travellers Under 'Air Bubble Agreement': DGCA