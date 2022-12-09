Tory MP Plans To Strip Off The Royal Titles Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle; Here's Why

The first part of the much-awaited docu-series based on the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle premiered on Netflix on Thursday. While many got an insight into the lives of the couple who left the British royal family earlier, there were some who were disappointed with some of the assertions made by the couple in the docu-series. Amidst all the backlash the couple is facing, on Friday, a UK conservative MP claimed that he is planning to propose legislation to strip the title of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

On Friday, conservative MP, Bob Seely told the PA news agency that he is planning to propose a “short private member’s bill” by early 2023. The bill will attempt to make amends for the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act. Through the said proposal Seely intends to strip off the royal title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the Guardian, if the bill is passed it could provide powers to the privy council to downgrade the Royal status of the controversial royal couples.

Commenting about the recent moves made by the royal couple, Bob Seely said, “There is a political issue”. He then went on to add, “As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country”. Similar attempts by UK MPs have been made in the past. But the target was different earlier. Labour MP Rachael Maskell already has a bill floating in the parliament intending to remove the royal title of Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

The 1917 Titles Deprivation Act and the saga of the Netflix docu-series

The title Deprivation Act was an act proposed by the British Parliament that authorised the “enemies of the United Kingdom to be deprived of their British royal titles”. The act was passed during the First World War, which led to people who supported Germany, getting stripped from their Royal Titles. British royalties, such as HRH Charles Edward, the Duke of Albany, and HRH Ernest Augustus (Duke of Brunswick) were stripped of their titles under the Act.

The Conservative MP now intends to bring an amendment to this act to enable the privy council to strip off the title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Seely questioned how Prince Harry continues to use his royal titles, “at the same time trashes the institution of monarchy and his family”. However, Seely made it clear that he was intending to make this move even before the controversial Netflix docu-series came into the picture. Not only, Seely, but another British politician also exclaimed his apprehensions about watching the Netflix series and went on to urge people to boycott the streaming platform altogether. The British employment minister Guy Opperman, told BBC, “I don’t think it has a fundamental impact on the royal family. I certainly won’t be watching it. I would urge everyone to boycott Netflix and make sure that we actually focus on the things that matter.”