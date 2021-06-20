Tourism Booms In Tibet But Poses Risks To Region's Fragile Environment And Historic Sites

Quick links:
Tourism is booming in Tibet which is posing risks to the region's fragile environment and historic sites.
The no of visitors is limited to 5,000 per day at Potala Palace, former home of the Dalai Lamas. Gonggar Tashi, the head administrator said to minimise damage on the hillside structure is a challenge.
Millions of visitors come to Tibet every year, and 2020 saw a 12.6% increase from the previous year, said Ge Lei, deputy director of the China Tourism Marketing Association.
The glut of visitors, far exceeding Tibet's population of 3.5 million people, means caution is necessary to protect the environment and culture, Lei said.
Tourists are drawn to the "mystique and myth of Tibet as a remote snow-bound land," said Travis Klingberg, a cultural geographer at NYU Shanghai.
Among the most popular natural sites is Namtso Lake, ringed by snow-capped peaks and Buddhist shrines, with yak herds and migrating birds on the horizon.
The growing numbers of tourists appear unconcerned by political controversies long circling Tibet.