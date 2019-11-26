Venice: Tourist Falls In Floods While Trying To Click Selfie, Netizens Amused

A bizarre video of a tourist in Venice was shot during the floods in the Italian city has gone viral on social media. Venice is facing severe floodings and was hit by its highest tide in more than 50 years. A four-second clip has been shared on Twitter by StanceGrounded which has collected over five lakh views so far. The video clip shows a man walking up to a flooded area in Venice with a selfie stick. It shows the man wading through the water to take a selfie and slips down into the water. The funny clip has managed to gain over 26,000 likes and the netizens have shared funny comments and memes in the comments section.

READ: Venice: Floods Threaten Priceless Art And History In The City

Netizens' Reactions

Tourist in Venice, Italy 😂🤣



I'm going to hell for laughing 😭 pic.twitter.com/o6iWPa0zzu — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 25, 2019

He’s being one with nature now! 🤪 — Persian Rose 🇺🇸🇮🇷🏳️ (@PersianRose1) November 25, 2019

READ: Venice: Things To Keep In Mind Before You Travel To The Floating City

Underrated tweet. 🏆 — Neale (@AbeFroman) November 25, 2019

Flooding caused widespread damage

The city of canals was flooded on November 12 by a tidal surge of 187 cm, the highest recorded since 1966. Venice's St Mark's Square was completely inundated within the next four days. The Mayor estimated damage worth €1 billion ($1.1 billion). The authorities have also come up with programs to aid individuals and businesses by providing money. Individuals can expect up to €5,000 and businesses up to €20,000. The widespread crisis has urged the Italian government to release funds of about €20 million and tackle the devastation. There are concerns that irreparable damage may have been done to some of the canal city's historic sites. The state of emergency was declared on Thursday. Brugnaro said that businesses and individuals suffering even more serious losses could possibly qualify for aid covering up to 70 per cent of damages.

READ: Venice Council Office Flooded Minutes After Dismissing Climate Change Plan

READ: St. Mark's Square In Venice Reopens After Flooding, Water Remains High