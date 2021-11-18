Trade Between India, America Set To Exceed $145 Billion: US Consul General

United States Consul General Judith Ravin stated that the statistics for 2021 showed a substantial resurgence in bilateral trade between India and the United States during the India-US Tech Conclave in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021. She added in a virtual address on Wednesday that economic connections between the two countries had grown tremendously, with trade jumping from over 20 billion dollars in 2001 to 145 billion dollars in 2019.

She stated that US businesses continue to be the largest source of foreign direct investment in India, fueling the country's growth. According to Ravin, the bilateral partnership between the United States and India continues to grow on a variety of fronts, from collaboration on mitigating the effects of COVID-19 and climate change to space exploration and the shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi's visit to US

She further stated that several senior officials from both countries have visited each other in recent months to strengthen their bonds. In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Joe Biden in Washington to reaffirm their commitments to the Indo-Pacific region. Since then, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has been to India to continue discussions in advancing a range of measures.

Ravin also said that US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will visit New Delhi on November 22 to meet with her counterpart, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and that the two have agreed to look at all options for expanding the bilateral trade partnership. She stated that the United States is India's strongest business partner and they feel that India's economic success is beneficial to the US and the globe as a whole.

She also said that the support comes at a time when people rely on evolving technology to virtually attend school, conduct business, and complete everyday tasks online. She said that Bengaluru has experienced a good impact of quality investments as one of the top beneficiaries of US foreign direct investment. According to her, as loyal partners, US businesses brings high-paying jobs, modern technology, skills, solid corporate governance and major prospects for Indian SME's to integrate into the global economy.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@judithravin