Tragic: 4 Indians Found Dead At US-Canada Border; Consular Team Sent To Coordinate & Help

After a family of four Indians, including an infant, reportedly died from exposure to cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US, High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria informed that an Indian consular team is currently travelling to Manitoba to coordinate and extend help.

This is a grave tragedy. An Indian consular team is travelling today from @IndiainToronto to Manitoba to coordinate and help. We will work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events: Ajay Bisaria, High Commissioner of India to Canada@HCI_Ottawa — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 21, 2022

This comes soon after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his shock over the tragic incident.

Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2022

An unfortunate and tragic incident. We are in touch with US authorities on their ongoing investigation. A consular team from @IndiainChicago is travelling today to Minnesota to coordinate and provide any assistance required https://t.co/syyA59EoB2 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) January 21, 2022

Four Indians found dead along US-Canada border

In a tragic update, four Indian nationals, including an infant lost their lives at the US-Canada border. The authorities believe it to be a failed border crossing attempt during blizzard conditions, according to AP. A 47-year-old man from Florida has been charged with human smuggling after the authorities found the bodies in Canada near the US border. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba in the post on Facebook said that they are carrying out the work to identify the victims and an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of the death.

Addressing a press conference, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said that the officers launched the search after the mounties were informed about a family still being present in Manitoba. The officers found the bodies of a man, woman and baby together in one area while the body of a teenager was located a few metres away.

In a statement, the Canada Border Services Agency said it is also working with law enforcement partners, as well as its American counterparts, on the investigation.

The office of the Minister of Public Safety said in a statement: We are shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of four people attempting to cross the Canada-US border, near Emerson, Manitoba. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to their loved ones, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

(With Agency Inputs)