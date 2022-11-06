Train Carrying At Least 275 People Derails In Central Seoul, 30 Injured

A train carrying passengers derailed in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Sunday. The accident occurred in central Seoul, and injured at least 30 people, Yonhap news agency reported. According to the data gathered in the preliminary information, the accident took place at Yeongdeungpo Station.

Following the derailment of the Mugunghwa train, Line 1 of the subway in Seoul has been suspended. At least 275 people were on the train when it derailed off the tracks at around 8:15 pm, according to local media reports.

Similar incidents in South Korea

A similar accident occurred in the city of Uiwang, when one railway employee died and another one was wounded after the duo was hit by a cargo train, officials said on Sunday. The accident happened at 8:20 pm on Saturday at Uiwang’s Obong Station, and killed a 33-year-old man who worked for Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL), the national railway operator of South Korea.

Another worker was provided medical assistance at the scene for experiencing hyperventilation. According to officials, the employees were attempting to connect the cargo trains when the accident occurred. The railway operator and the police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Four workers of KORAIL have died in four different accidents so far this year in South Korea. The derailment of the train in Seoul on Sunday comes as South Korea attempts to grapple with the tragic stampede that occurred on October 29 in the Itaewon district and killed 56 people and wounded 196 others, according to BBC. The deadly crowd surge happened during a celebration of Halloween.