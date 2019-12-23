Train Derails Over Footbridge Near National Park, Video Shocks Internet

A train has derailed while it attempted to cross a river near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The derailment caused two cars to fall into the water and also damaged the footbridge that makes up part of the Appalachian Trail. The train was attempting to cross the Potomac River when the derailment occurred.

Train derails near National Park

In a statement released by the authorities, the incident took place on Saturday morning and there have not been any reports of injuries. A total of seven cars derailed in the incident. The cause of the derailment is unclear and still under investigation. Authorities have also stated that they will try to swiftly clean up the affected area.The derailment has caused the Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park to close some parts.

خروج قطار عن مساره بينما كان يعبر جسراً أثرياً بمدينة هاربرز فيري الأمريكية، مما أدى إلى انفصال مقصوراته عن السكة وسقوطها في النهر، ولحسن الحظ أن قطار البضائع كان خالياً من الركاب أثناء الرحلة.#مصدر_للأخبار pic.twitter.com/QAVpl1sKa5 — مصدر (@MSDAR_NEWS) December 22, 2019

Going out to Harpers Ferry West Virginia take pictures of the train derailment — therealKeithPotts (@realKeithPotts) December 21, 2019

The whole town was buzzing this morning because of this train derailment. Luckily nobody was hurt. @ Harpers Ferry, West Virginia https://t.co/RbtPbkUTm0 — 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓀 𝒮𝒽𝓊𝒸𝓀 (@PShuck) December 21, 2019

Train derails at Hong Kong

In a similar incident, a passenger train in Hong Kong has derailed during the morning rush hour on September 17 which forced the evacuation of 500 passengers and left eight people injured. Images from the scene showed three coaches out of the track and were zig-zagged across the rails near Hung Hom station in Kowloon which is a busy interchange station that provides services to mainland China.

Passengers had to rush out of the train through a broken door and cross the tracks on the East Rail line to make their way to safety. According to the authorities, eight passengers were reported to be injured when they arrived at the concourse of the station. An investigation is being conducted to find out the cause of the derailment but there was no hint of foul play and no previous record of attacks by the pro-democracy protestors on the city's mass transit system.

