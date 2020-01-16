Trans Woman To Receive £9,000 Settlement From Debenhams After Being Rejected For Job

A transgender woman will reportedly be receiving a whooping £9,000 settlement from Debenhams after the settlement of a sex discrimination case. According to international media reports, Ava Moore had applied for a job as a temporary sales assistant with Debenhams in her hometown of Newry, County Down. However, she was turned down for the role despite performing well at interview.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Moore said that she had received an anonymous email claiming that she had been turned down for the role because she was transgender. The Equality Commission also supported her in the case. Debenhams after being sued for sex discrimination reportedly settled the case with no admission of liability.

In an interview with a media outlet, Moore revealed that she was really disappointed that she didn't get the job as she thought she had completed a good interview which had included interacting with customers on the sales floor. She further added that the job was exactly what she had been looking for and believed that she would really be good at it. However, she also pointed out that during the interview, she felt a change in atmosphere after she provided her birth certificate which revealed her gender history and the fact that she is a transgender.

'Equal opportunity employer'

Dr Michael Wardlow, the chief commissioner of the Equality Commission reportedly said that the job should go the person who does best at interview and the selection tests and as the company had confirmed that Moore performed well at the interview and she should have got the job. Wardlow further added that the more open and inclusive the recruitment process, the more likely it is to avoid unlawful discrimination. Debenhams in a statement said that the company will settle the case on the basis of no liability. It further added that the company is also an equal opportunity employer, committed to promoting equality and diversity within the business and throughout the sector.

