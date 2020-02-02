Trap Dance Crew Jabbawockeez Recreates The Hawk Neck Challenge

Popular trap dance crew Jabbawockeez recreated the hawk neck challenge, posting a video on Twitter. The original post with over 300,000 likes, had a falconer move the falcon's body while the bird's head remained still. According to reports, someone retweeted the video and tagged the dance group with a message that they have 24 hours to respond and that video garnered over 600,000 likes.

Jabbawockeez have 24 hours to respond https://t.co/ChN82oAzR7 — Mikazuki Augus (@CallMeAlhaji) January 30, 2020

Jabbawockeez perform the hawk neck challenge

Jabbawockeez's response to the challenge garnered over 5 million views and that prompted a lot of people to share hilarious comments.

Jabbawockeez responding before 24



The owl : pic.twitter.com/qScDZ2bzQZ — king Adejo (@Lord_Gnik) January 31, 2020

Lmao when the hawk sees that they actually responded 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FOn6ZYuewU — Itz_carlos56 (@diaz14542) January 31, 2020

The hawk basking in the glory and then seeing JABBAWOCKEEZ respond pic.twitter.com/EliBvmdiMS — Konjiki Ashisogi Jizou (@agyasika) January 31, 2020

On my soul. I was hella entertained. — Geoff (@GeoffyRozay) January 31, 2020

😂 I’ll remember this by the end of the decade — Ray 999 🌎☄️ (@onedeepRay) January 31, 2020

When Jabbawockeez made a cameo in Singularity🤭 pic.twitter.com/hrf7CdesRk — CIRUS ⁷ 💀🖤🦢 (@cirusvibe) January 31, 2020

I told y’all they were ‘bout that life.....periodt https://t.co/XO0sGgs4ZX — Team♈️NoChillofWakanda (@MsRita73) January 31, 2020

Restart the clock



The Hawk’s got 24 hrs to respond.



But I’m ready to bet all my money on the @JABBAWOCKEEZ — Mr. Buffett (@Mr_BUFF_it) January 31, 2020

The Jabbawockeez is an American hip-hop and trap dance crew and rose to fame after winning the first season of America's Best Dance Crew in the year 2008. The main goal of the dance group is to inspire people through dance and music.

