Trap Dance Crew Jabbawockeez Recreates The Hawk Neck Challenge

Rest of the World News

Trap dance crew Jabbawockeez responded to a challenge and recreated the hawk neck challenge, posting a video on Twitter. The video got 5.4 million views

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trap dance

Popular trap dance crew Jabbawockeez recreated the hawk neck challenge, posting a video on Twitter. The original post with over 300,000 likes, had a falconer move the falcon's body while the bird's head remained still. According to reports, someone retweeted the video and tagged the dance group with a message that they have 24 hours to respond and that video garnered over 600,000 likes.

 

 

Jabbawockeez perform the hawk neck challenge

Jabbawockeez's response to the challenge garnered over 5 million views and that prompted a lot of people to share hilarious comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Jabbawockeez is an American hip-hop and trap dance crew and rose to fame after winning the first season of America's Best Dance Crew in the year 2008. The main goal of the dance group is to inspire people through dance and music.

Published:
