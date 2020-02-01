Travellers Breach China Virus Lockdown By Taking Bridge Over Yangtze

Travellers are reportedly breaching and entering China’s Hubei province by foot over a bridge spanning the Yangtze river violating the virtual on vehicle traffic due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 250 lives. The Yangtze separates Jiujiang in Jiangxi province and Huanggang in neighbouring Hubei, one of the cities which is extremely hit by deadly coronavirus outbreak. A 40-year-old business owner, Wu Minzhou, who was fishing near the bridge on the Jiangxi side reportedly said that he was worried about the people staying in Hubei.

250 died, over 12000 cases confirmed

While the vehicles are restricted but the city is still open to pedestrians. Police said that people were still entering Hubei and they could still get out, only in “special circumstances”. It includes the people who were in Hubei and booked train tickets to leave from Jiujiang before the Lunar New Year. The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak has risen to 250 with nearly 12000 confirmed cases in China after the worst-hit Hubei province reported 42 new fatalities on Friday. Within the past 24 hours, over 1,200 new cases of the disease have been recorded in 17 Chinese cities, the Chinese media reported.

WHO declares health emergency

