COVID-19: Travellers Entering Singapore To Wear Electronic Monitoring Device

Travellers entering Singapore, who decide to quarantine outside of dedicated facilities, will have to wear an electronic monitoring device through the 14 day period. According to international media reports, the new rule, which will start from August 11, will apply to all travellers including Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependents. However, children aged 12 or below will reportedly be exempt from the requirement.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release said that the travellers will be issued with the device at the checkpoints, after immigration clearance. The agencies further added that once issued, the traveller will need to activate the electronic monitoring device upon reaching their place of residence. The officials also warned that if the device is not activated as required, then they will be taking enforcement action. Although if there any technical difficulties then the authorities will assist.

The ICA, MOM and MOE informed that during the quarantine period, those wearing the devices Amy receive notifications which they have to acknowledge in a timely manner. Any attempt to leave the place of residence or tamper with the electronic device will trigger an alert after which the authorities may conduct a follow-up investigation. Those caught flouting the quarantine requirement will reportedly be fined up to $10,000 and jailed up to six months.

Data protected by encryption

The officials will take ‘further administrative actions’ if a foreign traveller is caught not following the orders. The actions may include revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore. The officials also said that once the stay-home notice is served, the travellers have to deactivate the device and dispose of it or return it.

The new electronic monitoring device reportedly uses GPS and 4G or Bluetooth signals to determine if people on stay-home notices are within the range of their place of residence. The government agencies informed that the devices do not store any personal data and do not have any voice or video recording function. The data collected by the device is also protected by encryption and only the authorised government officials will have access to it.

(Image: Rep/AP)

