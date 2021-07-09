Tree Crashes Through Roof Directly Over Crib As Toddler Sleeps; Mother Shares Ordeal

A 5-month-old toddler, who was sleeping on his tiny bed, had a miraculous escape when a heavy-weight tree crashed through the roof, leading the dream home to turn into pieces. According to his mother, she left the baby on the bed, just two minutes after the horrific incident which was captured on the monitor camera installed outside the house. Narrating the ordeal, the mother of the toddler recorded a video and shared on Facebook. The mother of the 5-year-old toddler said, "Running to get my baby under debris was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced."

Mother had lost her baby in 2016 too

The mother who had lost her premature baby just after one month of his birth in 2016 said, "Trying to remember that all of our material things (once again) can be replaced. We did it once in 2016.. we’ll do it again." Courtney Blanchard Buchholtz, the mother wrote, "A very large tree fell through our house tonight 2 minutes after I put Cannon to bed. We are okay & safe at my cousin’s house—our house, however, is unlivable right now." With the Facebook post, it can be summarised that the couple had thought that they lost their baby. However, they felt extremely happy when they took the baby and felt he was 'ok' and smiling like usual.

Watch viral video

"He had been crying, but as soon as I got him in my hands, he was laughing as I was turning him," said his father. "Thanking God that I bathed Cannon before all of this happened & that we weren’t in our hall bathroom at the time.. thanking God that He spared my baby from being hit by the wood beams that fell next to his crib, thanking God that i didn’t hop in my bathtub after putting Cannon to sleep like i usually do.. Thanking God that Kale didn’t have work this morning Bc he would’ve already been in bed where part of the ceiling came down (sic)," added the Facebook post.

The post further read, "Physically okay—emotionally.. exhausted. Thank you again to everyone for everything!!! We love every single one of you. Please pray for peace in this stressed out momma’s heart.

Netizens also turned emotional watching the horrific incident

After watching the viral video, netizens also turned emotional and offer prayers for the infant. "omfg, someones watching out for yous, and i dont exactly believe that kind of stuff, but seeing this and your lil babe, makes me think. All the best to yous ....,"read comment of a Facebook user.

"I just saw this on Facebook news and I had to come watch on your page and also to see how you guys are doing!!! So scary!! Thank God everyone is okay!!!," wrote another user.