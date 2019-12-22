YouTuber MrBeast's Tree-planting Campaign Hits $20 Million Goal In 2 Months

With an initiative to plant more trees and make the earth a greener place, the Team Trees initiative started by MrBeast has met their goal of planting 20 million trees in just two months. The tree-planting initiative was started in the month of May when MrBeast reached 20 million subscribers and it saw many people joining hands to conserve the environment.

Team Trees initiative

The popularity of the Team Trees initiative resulted in the YouTuber trying to encourage his fellow YouTubers such as Jacksepticeye, Ninja and Mark Rober to help him out with this particular thing. This resulted in an announcement wherein they would ask their millions of subscribers to donate to the Arbour Day Foundation, an organisation that does the charity work of planting trees in the United States, giving birth to the Team Trees movement.

The tree-planting initiative was met with a lot of positive responses with Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk changing his username on Twitter to Treelon Musk and donated a sum of $1 million. Shopify CEO, Tobi Lutke, donated $1 million. The initiative saw YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki donated a total of $200,000 and featured in a video to make people aware of the campaign. Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey made two donations of $150,000 each. With numerous donations by common people, the donation total reached $20 million.

Attempt to make Earth a greener place

Team Trees is a fundraiser that was started in May 2019 and managed to gather $20 million in donations to plant 20 million trees. All the donations are given to the Arbor Day Foundation and the foundation has planned to start planting trees from January 2020 with a deadline of December 2022. According to reports, the space taken by 20 million trees will be up to 180 km2 of the island and will absorb 1.6 million tons of carbon. The initiative will see the trees being planted in forests that are located on both private and public lands alongside areas that are in dire need of some greenery.

(With inputs from agencies)