Tri-service Contingent Of Indian Armed Forces To Participate In Russia's Victory Parade

A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces is all set to participate in the military parade at Red Square in Moscow on 24 June to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russian victory in World War II. The Tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow on Friday, the Army said.

The contingent will be led by a colonel-rank officer and will comprise 75 personnel of all ranks from the three services, the Army informed. The Indian Armed personnel have also trained themselves to face the Coronavirus challenges while in Russia.

"Tri-Service Contingent comprising of 75 personnel proceeded to #Moscow to participate in the 75th Anniversary of VictoryDay. The contingent will march at RedSquare on 24 Jun 2020 & has trained hard braving COVID challenges," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) said on twitter.

According to an international news agency report, Russia deferred its military parade traditionally held on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, had declared that the expected Victory Parade would be held on Moscow's Red Square on June 24.

Explaining why he chose 24 June to celebrate the anniversary of the Russian victory Putin said June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place. The soldiers who fought for Moscow defending Leningrad and stood on their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square, he said.

He has also directed the Defence Chief to make sure that there is no health risk to the military parade's participants.

(With inputs from ANI/ Image credit ANI)