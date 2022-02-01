Troika Plus Meeting Set To Be Held In Kabul By Feb End, Says Russian Diplomat Kabulov

On Tuesday, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov stated that the extended Troika Plus meeting is expected to be conducted by the end of February in Kabul. He further stated that the participating countries - the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan - of the Troika Plus-extended on Afghanistan will be finalising the exact date of the meeting soon. "We are already working out the details of the next round of meetings with our extended Troika partners, which will take place in Kabul by the end of February," Kabulov added, as per Tass news agency.

According to the diplomat, the Russian side is focusing the extended Troika's attention on the completion of the inter-Afghan peace process. In addition, it is also emphasising on the international community's participation in the inclusive post-conflict rehabilitation of the war-ravaged country, the Russian news agency reported. However, the Taliban is yet to make any statement on the forthcoming meeting. Earlier in November last year, Pakistan hosted an extended Troika meeting to address the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban assumed control of the war-torn country.

UNAMA expresses concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan

Although the Taliban have been in power in Afghanistan for nearly six months, they are yet to be recognised by any country. Last week, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed deep concerns as human rights abuses continue to grow in Afghanistan. At a meeting with Taliban officials at Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs, UNAMA Human Rights stressed that human rights violations necessitate investigations, transparency, and accountability. Several journalists, government officials, religious leaders, and female activists have been killed in Afghanistan, ANI reported.

At least 30 media professionals were killed, tortured, or injured in Afghanistan in 2021

According to a report released by Nai, an Afghan non-profit organisation, at least 30 media professionals were killed, tortured, or injured in Afghanistan in 2021. Human Rights Watch and OutRight Action International claimed that the LGBT community in the war-torn country has also suffered an increasingly awful situation and grave dangers to their safety and life under the Taliban regime. The Taliban have often stated that they will form an inclusive government and respect women's rights, but they have failed to keep up their promises so far.

