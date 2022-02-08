Truckers Protest: Canadian Airlines Cancel Flights, Seek Withdrawal Of Travel Restrictions

In the midst of the current truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccination requirements that have engulfed Canada's capital, the two major airlines of the country have now urged the government to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions. According to The Globe and Mail, WestJet Airlines Ltd. has suspended 20% of its scheduled flights in March due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding trucker protests. Further, the airline has also cancelled its flights, continuing schedule cutbacks from February, as COVID-19 limitations and uncertainties continue to reduce demand, CBC News reported.

This comes after thousands of people assembled in Ottawa to express their strong objections and to protest against vaccination requirements for truckers crossing the US-Canada border, which sparked the present wave of protests against COVID-19 regulations.

WestJet Airlines CEO talks about travel restrictions in Canada

Harry Taylor, the Interim President and CEO of the WestJet Group said on Monday, “It is disappointing that Canada remains stagnant in its approach and continues to make travel inaccessible and punitive for Canadians and inbound tourists,” Toronto Star reported. He also added that travel advisories, as well as test procedures, were only supposed to be temporary.

Furthermore, WestJet Airlines has requested for randomised testing on arrival only, instead of required molecular testing prior to the takeoffs and after landing for fully vaccinated overseas passengers, repeating demands made by Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport last month, as per Toronto Star.

Jim Watson had announced a state of emergency amid truckers protest

In addition to this, to retaliate over a week of truckers protest against COVID-19 limitations, the mayor of Canada's capital, Ottawa, Jim Watson had announced a state of emergency in the city on Sunday. As part of the so-called "Freedom Convoy," thousands of citizens marched through Ottawa. In addition, police officials have initiated an investigation following a series of occurrences, including the hoisting of swastika flags and footage of a woman dancing on the unnamed soldier's tomb. Moreover, the federal police have accepted Ottawa's request for extra policemen to disperse the demonstration, according to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for an end to the trucker protest in Ottawa, stressing the economic and social hardships it has created. He went on to say that the Ottawa residents do not deserve to be harassed in their own communities. He added that the citizens do not deserve to be faced with the inherent brutality of a swastika or a Confederate flag fluttering on a street corner.

(Image: AP/ Facebook/@Westjet)