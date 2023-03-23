Trudeau And Biden To Meet Today, Amidst Accusations Of Chinese Influence On Both

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene for a two-day meeting to discuss various topics. However, both leaders are grappling with domestic crises linked to China that they may be looking to avoid, as per a report from Fox news.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), revealed that Trudeau had been denying knowledge of Chinese interference in Canadian elections despite being briefed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). Bernier has claimed that "[Trudeau's] doing everything he can to stall any investigation. That includes resisting sending his chief of staff, [Katie] Telford, to testify because she will have to spin some BS to try and reconcile the truth with her boss' claims, and this will embarrass them further."

A look at Chinese interference

The recent leaked report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) to The Globe and Mail revealed that Beijing meddled in both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The report stated that China aimed to secure seats for candidates from Trudeau's Liberal party over those from the Conservative party, which it perceived as hostile. Despite the revelation, Trudeau waited two weeks before announcing a probe into the matter. However, China has denied any involvement in Canada's internal affairs.

Meanwhile, allegations of a soft stance on China or questionable connections to the country have also plagued Biden and his family. The House Oversight Committee has accused the president's son, Hunter Biden, of receiving over $1.3 million in payments through a Chinese energy company via one of his associates, further muddying the waters. When asked if Biden and Trudeau plan to discuss these allegations during their upcoming meeting, the White House remained silent.

Why US-Cananda relationship matters

The relationship between the United States and Canada is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world, and it has significant geopolitical implications. Here are a few reasons why:

Shared Border and Economic Ties: The US and Canada share the longest international border in the world, and they are each other's largest trading partner. The two countries have deep economic ties, and they rely on each other for a wide range of goods and services. Any disruption in this relationship would have significant economic consequences for both countries.

Military Partnership: The US and Canada have a long-standing military partnership, and they have cooperated on a wide range of security and defense issues. The two countries have worked together to combat terrorism, and they are both members of NATO. The US and Canada also share early warning radar systems that help detect incoming missile attacks.