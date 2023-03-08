Trudeau Calls For Strengthening Democracy, Appoints Agency To Probe Chinese Poll Meddling

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of an impartial special rapporteur to look into possible Chinese meddling in Canada's most recent two federal elections. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly stated in a tweet that Canada will "never accept" Chinese interference in its elections and internal affairs sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi.

Based on intelligence leaks, the Canadian media has published a number of stories in recent weeks detailing alleged attempts by Beijing to meddle in those elections.

'It is our job to protect our institutions', says Justin Trudeau

In a statement, Justin Trudeau said: "As a government, it’s our job to protect our institutions and everyone who calls Canada home. Today, we’re taking even further action to protect our democratic institutions, defend their integrity, and uphold and strengthen confidence in our democracy. We will always take foreign attempts at undermining our democracy very seriously.”

The new rapporteur, who will be announced in the next few days, will be in charge of providing "expert recommendations on combating interference and strengthening our democracy," according to Trudeau, who also announced the appointment of two committees to look into foreign interference.

An independent public enquiry into the matter had been demanded by opposition parties for days prior to this statement. One of the special rapporteur's initial duties will be to advise the government on the best course of action, which may include holding a potential public enquiry. The recommendations of the rapporteur, which "could include a formal inquiry or some other independent review process," will be followed, according to Trudeau.

'Any interference attempt by foreign actor is serious', Canadian PM

In addition, the prime minister gave the parliamentary committee on national security and intelligence instructions to start a fresh, specialised enquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's elections. In 2019, the committee already delivered a report on the matter that urged the government to take additional action.

The agency in charge of Canada's intelligence services has been asked to look into how the country's national security organisations have responded to the threat of electoral meddling. "Any interference attempt by any foreign actor is troubling and serious," said Trudeau, noting that the Chinese government and other regimes like Iran and Russia have attempted to interfere not just in our democracy, but in our country in general.

The vocal allegations from Ottawa about covert Chinese plans to meddle in Canadian affairs worsen the already fragile diplomatic ties between the two countries. Late in 2018, when two Canadians were jailed on suspicion of spying by Beijing, relations between the two countries improved after Canadian authorities apprehended a representative of the Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co.

In February, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a press conference said that Beijing always opposes interference in other countries internal affairs and that China has "no interest" in Canada's internal affairs. "China always opposes interference in other countries internal affairs. We have no interest in and have never interfered in Canada’s internal affairs. Relevant parties should immediately stop smearing and attacking China with unfounded allegations and stop misleading the public," read the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.