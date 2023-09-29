Amid the brewing tensions between India and Canada over the Nijjar row, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ottawa is still committed to building “closer ties” with New Delhi. Earlier this month, the Canadian premier stirred headlines after he told the House of Common that he had “credible information” that agents working for the government of India were involved in the assassination of Pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. After New Delhi vehemently denied the allegation and stated that Trudeau’s accusations are “absurd”, the relations between in two nations have hit rock bottom.

Acknowledging India’s growing importance on the world stage, Trudeau said that it is “extremely important” that Canada continue to engage with the largest democracy in the world in a “constructive” manner, The National Post reported. “India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented with our Indo-Pacific strategy, just last year, we’re very serious about building closer ties with India,” the Canadian Prime Minister said at a press conference in Montreal. “At the same time, obviously, as a rule of law country, we need to emphasize that India needs to work with Canada to ensure that we get the full facts of this matter,” he added.

The severity of Trudeau’s proclamation and its impact on Indo-Candian ties have been noted by several Canadian opposition leaders. Earlier this week, opposition leader Andrew Scheer lambasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for spewing “conspiracy theories” against India without evidence.“Baseless and unacceptable, that’s how the Indian government described the Prime Minister’s bizarre theory that the death of a convicted terrorist is somehow the fault of agents working on behalf of the Indian government,” Scheer said as he targetted Trudeau on the floors of the House of Commons. The opposition leader insisted that Trudeau’s ‘incompetence’ has severely damaged Canada’s relations with the world’s largest democracy and an emerging power in Asia. “Will the PM finally do the right thing and produce some kind of proof of his conspiracy theory,” he asked Trudeau.

India looking for “credible evidence”

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said that Canada should provide credible evidence to support its allegations. During a press conference at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Jaishankar noted that India is open to looking at “specific” and “relevant” information in the case. “Yes, I do have a comment. I’ll share with you very frankly what we told the Canadians,” Jaishankar asserted. "One, we told the Canadians that this is not the government of India’s policy. Two, we told the Canadians saying that look, if you have something specific, if you have something relevant, let us know. We are open to looking at it,” the External Affairs Minister furthered.

During the conversation with CFR Distinguished Fellow Kenneth Juster, Jaishankar insisted that one has to understand the “context” when it comes to matters that are “sensitive’. “You also have to appreciate that in the last few years, Canada actually has seen a lot of organised crime relating to the secessionist forces, organised crime, violence, extremism. They're all very, very deeply mixed up,” he said. The veteran diplomat mentioned that India has been “badgering” the Canadians to provide “specific information” in the case. “We have actually been badgering the Canadians, we have given them a lot of information about organised crime leadership, which operates out of Canada. There are a large number of extradition requests. There are terrorist leaders who have been identified,” he added.