Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decried China’s “irresponsible and provocative” actions after the military planes of both countries had ‘dangerously close’ encounters r in international airspace over Asia. The deteriorating Canada-China ties suffered a fresh blow after Ottawa’s aircraft deployed in Japan encountered Beijing’s jets, in some cases, close enough to cause a collision. After previously saying that he would take up the matter with the Chinese government officials directly, Trudeau told the reporters that Beijing is “putting people at risk”.

“China’s actions are irresponsible and provocative in this case, and we will continue to register strongly that they are putting people at risk”, said Justin Trudeau.

Canadian PM’s latest remarks came after just last week Ottawa had accused the Chinese air force of unprofessional and risky confrontations in the sky over the China Seas. It is to mention here that Canadian aircraft were deployed in Japan as part of a multinational effort to enforce United Nations (UN) sanctions against North Korea. Pyongyang has already faced global condemnation and penalties over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program.

The Canadian Military had said in a statement last week that in some of the encounters between planes of both the countries, the Canadian crew had to swiftly modify their flight path to “avoid a potential collision with the intercepting aircraft”. Moreover, the Chinese planes tried to divert Canadian aircraft from their flight path and were so close that the crew was “very clearly visible”.

Trudeau said that China’s actions were “not respecting decisions by the UN to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea".

After Canada, even Australia raised concerns over Chinese planes’ encounters with Canberra's planes. The Australian Defence Ministry on Sunday said that a P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft during a routine maritime surveillance activity in the South China Sea in May.

China denies any wrongdoing with Canada, Australia

Meanwhile, China has denied any wrongdoing after ‘buzzing’ Australian and Canadian planes over the South & East China Seas, and instead, called it dealing with ‘provocation’. After the Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada and Anthony Albanese's government in Australia said that Chinese planes threatened the safety of their jets by flying “dangerously close”, experts in Beijing have said that Canberra and Ottawa are ‘the ones who are guilty in the first place, trying to throw mud at China without reflecting on their own behaviours’, according to Global Times.

Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, Global Times cited experts in the country accusing both Australia and Canada of provocation. While Canada stated that Chinese planes “buzzed” “buzzing” Ottawa’s jets over international waters and were so close that the pilots of both nations could make eye contact, a Chinese source told the outlet that ‘the truth is, t was the Canadian warplanes that travelled all the way to the East China Sea and conducted close-in reconnaissance and made provocations on China.’

Image: AP