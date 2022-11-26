Trudeau Defends His Decision To Use The Emergencies Act To Quell Freedom Convoy Protests

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended his decision to use the Emergencies Act to quell the Freedom Convoy protests. He was speaking in front of a commision that is inquiring into Canada's use of the Emergencies Act. The commision is known as the Public Order Emergency Commission and it has been conducting hearings since the last 6 weeks. According to a report from BBC news, Trudeau was the last person to testify in front of the Public Order Emergency Commission.

The responsibility of the commission is to determine if the Canadian government's decision to use the Emergencies Act, to quell the Freedom Convoy, was justified. Trudeau claimed that he used to act because, in his estimation, the police did not have a proper plan to end the protests. Trudeau's decision to use the Emergencies Act was criticised by many people in Canada and in the US as well. The act gave the government unprecedented power to freeze bank accounts of people, prohibit public assembly, and seize fuel from people who were protesting. Critics believe Trudeau's decision set a dangerous precedent, as people's right to property was violated by the government.

It is to mention that protest was called to end the vaccine mandates in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic in February. "We want to get rid of the vaccine mandates and the (vaccine) passports. And that passport, that's the really concerning one," Freedom Convoy's spokesperson Ben Dichter said, as per Fox News.

Biden pressured Canada to quell the protests?

The commision has heard from protestors, intelligence officers, police officers and witnesses. Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland informed the commision on Thursday that the Biden administration had expressed alarm to Ottawa after protestors blocked the Ambassador bridge. The bridge is vital to North American automobile manufacturers, as crucial parts for assembling cars are transported to America, from Canada, through the bridge. The Biden administration was worried that the factory output of American car companies would suffer, as a result of the protests.

The commission will present its final conclusion in February 2023. Trudeau told the commision that no other law was sufficient to deal with the protests, in essence arguing that he had no choice other than relying on Emergencies Act. Justin Trudeau was the first Canadian prime minister to use the Emergencies Act. His father, the former prime minister Piere Trudeau used a similar act in 1970 to quell the Quebec independence movement.