Trudeau Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic With Trump, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday, October 10 spoke to the United States President Donald Trump and wished him and his wife Melania speedy recovery after their recent diagnosis of COVID-19. Apart from wishing good health to the president and the First Lady, Trudeau also thanked Trump for Washington's ongoing support in seeking the release of the two Canadian citizens arbitrarily detained by China. Beijing had arrested two Canadians in 2018 following Ottawa's action to detain a top Huawei executive.

Read: Canada Extends COVID Travel Restrictions Until Oct 31; Adds 'no One Should Travel Sick'

According to the Canadian prime minister's office, Trudeau and Trump also discussed the ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently raging havoc in the United States, where more than 2,14,000 Americans have died so far and over 7 million are infected. In Canada, however, the cases and deaths are comparatively low with 1,80,000 infections and just over 9.600 fatalities. Both leaders agreed to stay in close contact before ending their brief talk on Saturday.

Read: UK And Canada Announce Sanctions On Belarus Leader Over 'rigged' Election

Trump tests positive

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 10. Following Trump's diagnosis, a couple of other Republican leaders, who were in close contact with the president also tested positive for the virus. Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed military hospital for three days before being discharged on October 6. He is currently self-isolating at the White House and is waiting to begin his re-election campaign again.

Read: Canada PM Justine Trudeau Announces $800 Million Deal With AstraZeneca Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Read: Trudeau Says Canada Is In A Second COVID-19 Wave