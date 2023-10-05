'Trudeau Has A New Toy': Internet Users Troll Canadian PM For Winking At New Speaker

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received flak from netizens for winking and sticking his tongue out at the new Speaker of the House, Greg Fergus. On Tuesday, the Liberal MP made history after becoming the first Black person to assume the office of the Canadian Speaker of the House. Fergus succeeded former Speaker Anthony Rota, who resigned after he received backlash for honouring a Nazi veteran in the Canadian Parliament. Trudeau winked at the new speaker before Fergus took the oath. The tiny gesture attracted the attention of the netizens who went on to question Fergus’ leanings.

It all started after Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Marcel Poilievre dragged Fergus inside the Canadian House of Commons as a part of tradition. Trudeau began grinning ear to ear after the news speaker addressed him as “honourable prime minister”. The Canadian premier interrupted Fergus and winked at him. “Very honourable prime minister,” he quipped and stuck out his tongue after that. The video went viral instantly and attracted major attention.

The rig is in. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a wink and bites his tongue at the new Speaker of the House of Commons, Greg Fergus.



What is going on in Canada?



Fergus, who is a liberal, was elected after the previous speaker was forced to resign for praising a Nazi on… pic.twitter.com/WjuaaVuLIu — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) October 4, 2023

Netizens question Fergus’ impartiality

After the brief exchange between Trudeau and Fergus, many questioned if Fergus would remain impartial as the new speaker of the house. “Trudeau sticks his tongue out and winks at newly elected Speaker of the House of Commons. Something tells me he is going to be on the side of Trudeau and not neutral. The new speaker is just another liberal puppet...change my mind!” an internet user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some netizens went on to refer to Fergus as the “New Toy” of Trudeau. “Trudeau has a new toy, Canada’s new speaker,” a user quipped.

Trudeau sticks his tongue out and winks at newly elected Speaker of the House of Commons. Something tells me he is going to be on the side of Trudeau and not neutral. The new speaker is just another liberal puppet...change my mind! pic.twitter.com/JuZmQ7VZrP — Project TABS (@ProjectTabs) October 4, 2023

TRUDEAU HAS A NEW TOY, CANADA’S NEW SPEAKER pic.twitter.com/alMWcVxHOP — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) October 4, 2023

Congratulations, Mister Speaker! As the first Black Canadian to take on this role, you have made history. And as you begin your work, I'm confident you'll help us demonstrate civility in our debates – and remind us we are all here for the same reason: to serve Canadians. pic.twitter.com/rcRlySlQbh — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Trudeau took to X to congratulate Fergus for creating history. “Congratulations, Mister Speaker! As the first Black Canadian to take on this role, you have made history,” the Canadian premier said. “And as you begin your work, I'm confident you'll help us demonstrate civility in our debates – and remind us we are all here for the same reason: to serve Canadians,” he added.