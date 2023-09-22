Trudeau In A Complete Mess After Being Cornered By India On Fact, Flounders At Press Con

Canadian Prime Minister reiterated his allegations against India on the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar but failed yet again to attribute his claims to any evidence. As ties sever between New Delhi and Ottawa, Trudeau broke his silence at a press conference at Canada’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York on Thursday.

"As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Goverment of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil," he said, without providing any insight into what the "credible reasons" could be. He then called upon the Government of India to "engage" with Canada, which he claims has an "independent justice system and robust processes."

Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18. However, his death was only brought up by Trudeau earlier this week. So far, Canadian authorities have been unable to confirm the circumstances behind the Khalistani leader's death on Canadian soil.

#WATCH | "As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Govt of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil, which is something of utmost and foundational importance in the country of rule of law, in a world where… pic.twitter.com/tKV5EXeyez — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

At the conference, Trudeau went on to insist that his country allows "justice processes to unfold themselves with the utmost integrity," while admitting his decision to share the unsubstantiated allegations in the parliament. "But I can assure you, the decision to share these allegations on the floor of the House of Commons was not done lightly. It was done with utmost seriousness," he continued, urging India to collaborate, "take seriously these allegations and allow justice to follow its course."

Trudeau sheds light on G20 meeting with PM Modi, calls for India's support

Trudeau, who attended the G20 Summit in New Delhi earlier this month, revealed that he had what he calls a "direct and frank conversation" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his concerns. After blaming India for Nijjar's death twice within a week, the Canadian PM claimed that he does not intend to "provoke or cause problem".

"India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with not just in a region but around the world," he said, calling for the Indian government again to help uncover the case. Trudeau concluded his address by defending Canada, which has witnessed a surge of violence and vandalism at the hands of extremist elements in recent years. "I can assure everyone that Canada is a safe country. I continue to call, for calm, and for Canadians to remain true to who we are, open, respectful, grounded in, respect and trust in our institutions and, our law enforcement and justice systems," he stressed.