Trudeau Introduces Bill To 'freeze Buying, Selling & Transfer' Of Handguns In Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday introduced the "strongest" legislation in 40-years that essentially will control the purchase and sale of handguns in Canada. The bill consequently also imposes stringent measures on the import of lethal weapons in the wake of horrific mass shootings in the US.

Bill C-21 outlines that civilians will "no longer be able to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada," making them the "strongest gun control measures in over 40 years," PM Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

The legislation must be passed by the Parliament, where ruling Liberals hold minority seats, to be induced as a law. Meanwhile, to ensure that the nationwide ban on access to handguns is implemented swiftly, the Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, has already tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate. "These regulations will help stop the growth of personally owned handguns in Canada and are expected to come into force in Fall 2022," the statement by Canadian prime minister house said.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the introduction of new legislation to further strengthen gun control in Canada and keep Canadians safe from gun violence. Learn more about Bill C-21: https://t.co/tnesGIDAMk — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) May 30, 2022

Bill to control handgun ownership in Canada

The proposed bill is primarily focused on implementing a "national freeze" on the sale, purchase, transfer, and import of handguns. It is aimed at preventing individuals from bringing newly acquired handguns into Canada. Secondly, it is centered on taking away the firearms licenses of those involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking, the statement by Canada PM's office said.

Next, it also emphasised the need for strengthening border security measures in order to control the smuggling and trafficking of guns. In addition, the bill seeks to increase criminal penalties, providing more tools for law enforcement to investigate firearms crimes. Lastly, the measures included a rigorous check on intimate partner violence, gender-based violence, and self-harm involving firearms. This means the authorities will confiscate firearms from individuals who posed a danger to themselves or others. Canada will introduce a "red-flag" law that will enable courts to identify such individuals while protecting their identity. The Canadian government also announced an investment of $6.6 million to help raise awareness of the new law and provide support to vulnerable and marginalized groups to navigate the provisions.

'People must be free to roam without fear of stray bullet': Canada PM

Just to note, the Trudeau government banned at least 1,500 types of military-grade or assault-style rifles in the country after the deadly mass violence in Nova Scotia, 2020 that left 23 people dead. Speaking at a presser on Monday, Trudeau acknowledged the increase in reported cases of gun assault in Canada. Referring to the two ghastly shootings in the US - Buffalo supermarket, New York, where a racially-motivated shooter killed 10 people, followed by the "deadliest" killing of 19 innocent children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school- Trudeau remarked, "people must be free to go to places like supermarkets and places of worship without fear or worry about a stray bullet."

The announcement of the bill comes after Toronto Police on Thursday shot dead a 27-year-old man carrying a firearm near three schools in the Scarborough area.

In addition to this new legislation, the Government of Canada will require long-gun magazines to be permanently altered so they can never hold more than five rounds and will ban the sale and transfer of large-capacity magazines under the Criminal Code, the statement noted.

(Image: AP)