Trudeau Lambasted By Electoral Rivals As Canada Records Highest Inflation In 18 Years

As Canada gears up for federal elections next week, incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now facing another setback - inflation. On Wednesday, Statistics Canada revealed that the country is facing its highest inflation in 18 years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), as per the data, surged to 4.1 per cent in August, much more than 3.9 per cent predicted earlier by economists.

"The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.1% on a year-over-year basis in August, the fastest pace since March 2003, up from a 3.7% gain in July. The increase in prices mainly stems from an accumulation of recent price pressures and from lower price levels in 2020. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 3.2% year over year," Statistics Canada said in a release.

In August 2021, the Consumer Price Index (#CPI) rose 4.1% on a year-over-year basis, up from a 3.7% gain in July.

In the aftermath, the Bank of Canada has said that it expects inflation to remain above its 1 per cent to 3 per cent control range before the plunge to the set target of 2 per cent in 2022. Notably, the prices were majorly driven by petrol and home prices. According to Statistics Canada, the rate of gasoline rose nearly 32.5 per cent while that of houses surged by 14.3 over twelve months till August.

Conservatives blame Trudeau

The report gave opposition Conservatives an opportunity to lambast Trudeau and his Liberal Party. Taking to Twitter, the incumbent’s main electoral rival Erin O’Toole labelled it as an “affordability crisis” and blamed it on the administration’s reckless spending. It is imperative to note that Trudeau's Liberal Party is competing against O'Toole's Conservative Party to get elected to the House of Commons to the 44th Canadian Parliament.

The numbers released today make it clear that under Justin Trudeau, Canadians are experiencing an affordability crisis. It’s troubling that Justin Trudeau seems to not care about the skyrocketing cost of living that is being imposed on Canadians through inflation. https://t.co/A4LDkeScZ6 — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) September 15, 2021

Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the second-youngest Prime Minister in Canadian history when he was first elected with a majority of seats in Parliament in 2015. The win ended almost ten years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but scandals combined with high expectations have damaged Trudeau’s standing. The Liberal Party, which he leads, saw its majority won in the 2015 election cut down to a 157 seat minority in the 2019 federal elections. The Liberal Party subsequently formed a minority government, i.e. relying upon the opposition to pass legislation.

