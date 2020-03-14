The Debate
Canadian PM Offers Glimpse Into Family’s Life After Wife Tested Positive For COVID-19

Rest of the World News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a glimpse into the life of his quarantined family after his wife Sophie tested positive for the coronavirus.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a glimpse into the life of his quarantined family after his wife Sophie tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Speaking at a news conference outside his official residence in Ottawa, Trudeau said that his children have been playing with Lego and his wife has been talking to friends and family over the phone.

When Trudeau was asked if anyone in the family was worried about the health after a positive case, the Canadian leader said that they are having some “very good conversation” with their kids about the virus and telling them how not be overly concerned about the pandemic. He assured that he continues to work from home and has been on the phone with the French President Emmanuel Macron, and his cabinet.

'Feeling fine'

After the announcement of Sophie Trudeau testing positive for the COVID-19 was made on March 12, the whole family including the Prime Minister and their three children have been confined to the house a few kilometres from parliament. Trudeau took to Twitter to inform that Sophie’s symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of their doctor.

Canada has reported 200 cases of the novel coronavirus and one person has died due to the infection. Trudeau has announced a $1 billion COVID-19 Response Fund to combat the pandemic and help put in place the plans, infrastructure, and resources needed to protect the health and safety of all Canadians.

First Published:
