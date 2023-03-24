Trudeau Proposes QUAD-like Anti-China Group With Japan, South Korea & US: Report

Diplomatic sources have stated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put forward a security co-operation proposal with South Korea, Japan, and the United States, which drew inspiration from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Washington, Tokyo, Australia, and India to form an anti-China bloc, reported Sputnik News citing media reports.

During the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Ottawa in January, Trudeau directly proposed the idea to him. However, the media reports did not mention whether Trudeau has already conveyed the proposal to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The White House has backed Trudeau's plan as it could enhance the co-operation between Tokyo and Seoul. Both Japan and South Korea have close ties with the United States, but they have yet to resolve the historical issues arising from Japan's harsh colonial rule over Korea, which ended in 1945.

Japan & South Korea let bygones be bygones

Despite the historical issues between Japan and South Korea, earlier this month, South Korea declared its intention to resolve a longstanding dispute with Japan concerning the enslavement of Korean labourers by the Japanese Empire during the war. As part of the agreement, the companies that benefited from their labour conscription will provide compensation to the families of the survivors. Since then, the reconciliation process has rapidly progressed, with the two countries deciding to re-establish regular diplomatic, trade, and intelligence-sharing relationships.

Canada strongly aligning with US to oppose China

In recent years, Canada has started to align itself more closely with the United States in opposing China, starting with its collaboration in the 2018 arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on behalf of the US Department of Justice. Additionally, last year, a Canadian warship participated in the "freedom of navigation operations" (FONOPS) carried out by the US Navy. These operations involve challenging China's maritime claims by sailing directly through the disputed waters.

The Canadian government released a new Indo-Pacific strategy report in November 2022, which described Beijing as an "increasingly disruptive global power".

"In areas of profound disagreement, we will challenge China, including when it engages in coercive behaviour - economic or otherwise - ignores human rights obligations or undermines our national security interests and those of partners in the region," the strategy said. "We will work together with regional partners," he added.

"Contain" China: AUKUS & Quad objective

Apart from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the United States has recently established the AUKUS bloc in collaboration with Australia and the United Kingdom. The primary objective of AUKUS, like the Quad, is to "contain" China, but with a specific focus on maritime activities. The core of this alliance is an agreement to equip Australia, which is a nuclear-free country, with nuclear-powered attack submarines that carry conventional weapons. The initial plan is to sell US-manufactured Virginia-class submarines, followed by a joint project between Canberra and London to create a shared class of attack submarines.

Australia and the United Kingdom, similar to Canada and the United States, are members of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance composed of Anglo countries. The fifth member, New Zealand, remains mostly uninvolved, although it has increased its defence spending recently due to the perceived "threat" from China.