Trudeau Says 'not Intimidated' By Truckers' Demonstration Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

While speaking fondly of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the “Freedom Convoy” trucking protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandate as spewing “hateful rhetoric”. Addressing a virtual news conference, Trudeau stated that he has attended protests and rallies in the past and has even agreed with the goals and demands of people expressing their concerns. However, he added he has chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed “hateful rhetoric, violence and disrespect”.

“I have attended protests and rallies in the past. When I agreed with the goals, when I supported the people expressing their concerns and their issues, Black Lives Matter is an excellent example of that,” Trudeau said.

"But I have also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric, violence toward fellow citizens. And a disrespect, not just of science, but of the frontline health workers and quite frankly, the 90% of truckers who have been doing the right thing to keep Canadians safe, to put food on our tables. Canadians know where I stand. This is a moment for responsible leaders to think carefully about where they stand and who they stand with," he continued.

For nearly two years, Canadians have shown strength, generosity, and respect. That is the story of this pandemic. https://t.co/v8dUAXPSgA pic.twitter.com/US2nN9PA4I — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

In a tweet, while slamming truckers' protest he went on to say that he is "not intimidated" by those who hurl abuses and steal food from the homeless. "I want to be very clear: We’re not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. And we won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans."

Canada anti-vax protest

Trudeau’s remarks come a day after protests in Canada reached a crescendo, forcing the PM and his family to flee Ottawa and move to a 'secret location'. Earlier this month, Canada imposed a new vaccine mandate declaring that truckers entering the country had to be fully immunised from January 15 onwards. The new health mandate caused a massive uproar given that over 15% of truckers in Canada - i.e. about 16,000 - are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The demonstration against the health mandate has descended on Canada’s capital, prompting the police to prepare for the possibility of violence. However, according to local media reports and videos, the scenes out of Ottawa seem peaceful. But police have still said that they are investigating possible criminal charges after protesters allegedly urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and used the statue of Canadian athlete Terry Fox to display a sign reading, “Mandate Freedom”.

During his Monday’s address, Trudeau said that “Nazy symbolism, racist imagery and desecration of war memorials is an insult to memory and truth." He slammed the convoy last week as being composed of a "small fringe minority" of people who hold "unacceptable views." "What we are hearing from some people associated with this convoy is completely unacceptable," he added.

Meanwhile, Trudeau and his family were moved to a secret location in the capital over alleged security risks. The decision to evacuate the prime ministerial residence came after Canadian Parliament's Seargent-at-Arms warned that demonstrators could show up at official homes. The PM's office has refused to comment on the relocation of Trudeau, citing security reasons.