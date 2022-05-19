Trudeau Sets Example For Canadians By Wearing Face Mask During Meeting With Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles alongside his wife Camila arrived in Ottawa on Tuesday as a part of a three-day royal tour to Commonwealth countries. The royal couple was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who sported a black mask as he shook hands with the Prince in the drawing-room at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Taking to Twitter, PM Trudeau expressed his excitement about meeting with Prince Charles. "I met the Prince of Wales for the first time when I was nine years old," he wrote, adding that the Prince's "commitment to Canada and Canadians and to building a cleaner future has never waivered."

The royals' arrival comes weeks after opinion polls in Canada noted that 51% of Canadians think that constitutional monarchy should be abolished, Express UK reported. Prince Charles and his wife Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall met with several dignitaries on Tuesday apart from Trudeau. The Prince of Wales praised the Canadian hospitality, saying that he was "full of admiration."

Prince Charles's visit comes as Canada is addressing the massacre of indigenous children

The Prince of Wales tour to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth comes as Canada is addressing a national crisis- the mass killing of indigenous children in the residential school system. There have been calls by the indigenous committee for the Queen to apologise over the issue, BBC reported. During the visit, the royal couple observed a moment of silence at the tombs of children who were killed in the residential schools. Ahead of the visit, Prince Charles affirmed solidarity with the indigenous communities, saying that he and Camila "looked forward to listening and learning about the future the community is working to build."

Just for context, as many as 6,000 children have been reported dead in Canadian-Indian school systems, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Murray Sinclair. In May 2021, Canada discovered the remains of 215 at the site of a former school in British Columbia. Until last September 1300 such graves had been unearthed. The children in the "state-sponsored residential schools" also faced racial and sexual abuse and were forced to divert from their native dialect.

Trudeau wears mask to meet Prince Charles, and removes it a moment later

During the meeting with Prince Charles at the official residence of the Canadian governor, Trudeau sported a black facemask, setting an example for the Canadians as the country recently faced massive protests against COVID-19 protocols. However, Trudeau removed his mask moments later. Although the country has scrapped the masking mandate, federal employees in Canada are asked to wear a facemask as protective gear in crowded places, lifts, and stairs as protective measures against coronavirus.

