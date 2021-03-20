Trudeau Slams China Over "secret Hearing" Of 2 Canadians Detained Over Espionage Charges

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on Friday has strongly condemned China's treatment of two Canadians — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested from mainland China in December 2018, on alleged charges of "espionage." Trudeau said that China's actions threaten both 'respect for the rule of law and Beijing's relationships with Western countries.'

Chinese court hears the case, allegedly doesn't announce the verdict

Recently when Spavor was hauled before a Chinese court to face charges of espionage, Trudeau said that family members of both Spavor and Kovrig will be provided with support. According to Trudeau, the court heard Spavor's case recently but did not announce any verdict, further extending his detention. The court has however scheduled Kovrig's hearing for Monday.



Trudeau also pointed out that none of the Canadian representatives were allowed inside the court hall, while Spavor's hearing was conducted in "secret." Trudeau was quoted by ANI as saying "China needs to understand that it is not just about two Canadians. It is about respect for the rule of law and relationships with a broad range of Western countries that is at play with the arbitrary detention and the coercive diplomacy they have engaged in."

'Arrest of Canadians is China's retaliation to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's arrest'

"Let me be very clear. Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings," he added. The PM further thanked the fellow countries including the US who were present outside the court during Spavor's hearing, to show 'global solidarity in the case. However, a statement released by the Chinese Embassy read "It must be stressed once again that China is a country with a rule of law. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested and prosecuted in accordance with law for suspected crimes undermining China's national security."



Meanwhile, the officials in the Canadian capital Ottawa hinted that the continued detention of Korvig and Spavor comes as China's retaliation for Canada's detention of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou — who was detained in Vancouver in 2018 after the US requested Canada to do so, CNN reported. The relations between Canada and China have since soured, while Beijing recently reiterated that Korvig and Spavor are accused of "stealing sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017."