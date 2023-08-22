Weeks after announcing separation from his wife, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked the people of Canada for respecting his family’s privacy. Trudeau’s statement came on Monday while he was holding a news conference in Cornwall on Prince Edward Island, CBC News reported. On August 2, the Canadian Prime Minister announced separation from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and urged people to respect their privacy for the “well-being of their children”.

"I really, really want to thank Canadians for having been so incredibly gracious and incredibly generous in respecting our privacy and our space," the Canadian Prime Minister asserted during the Monday press briefing. According to the Canadian news outlet, this was Trudeau's first public statement on the separation since it was announced. "I got a really good 10 days with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together and moving forward,” he added. The couple announced their separation after 18 years of marriage.

"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau wrote in an Instagram post. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he furthered. The Canadian couple shared three children together - two sons, Xavier, 15, and Hadrien, 9, and one daughter, 14-year-old Ella-Grace.

The couple signed a ‘legal separation agreement’

During the press briefing, Trudeau thanked everyone who reached out to him during his tough time. “I want to thank all the people who've reached out over the past number of weeks with warm wishes, with personal messages, with personal stories that have been just wonderful and positive," he avered.

According to CBC News, the Prime Minister's office told the media that both Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau have signed “a legal separation agreement”. "They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," Trudeau's office said. He is the second Canadian Prime Minister in the country’s history to announce his separation while in office. The first was his father Pierre Trudeau, who separated from his wife Margaret Sinclair in 1977.