Amid anti-hijab demonstrations in Tehran, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Iranian women protesting for their human rights as he slapped more sanctions on Iran’s theocratic regime, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and scores of Iranian political entities. Canadian leader stopped short of designating the military branch of Iran’s armed forces "terrorist entity."

Announcing the new economic and immigration sanctions, and targeted individual sanctions on more than 10,000 officers and senior members of the Iranian regime, Trudeau said at a presser addressing the Canadian Iranian women: "We hear your voices. We heard your calls for action. We stand with you."

To the strong, resilient Iranian Canadian community: We hear your voices. We heard your calls for action. We stand with you. We’re using the most powerful tools at our disposal to hold the Iranian regime responsible for its brutal actions. https://t.co/ARyFlTdxR5 pic.twitter.com/Od2c7X8lyT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2022

He then iterated that Canada was designating the Iranian regime under a provision of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, that would sanction more than half of the IRGC officers and members who will be permanently inadmissible to Canada. "Canada stands with the brave women, students, and the people of Iran who are peacefully protesting the tragic killing of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the Iranian regime’s so-called ‘morality police,'" said Trudeau. Furthermore, he condemned what he labelled as the Iranian regime’s "brutal repression" of the women's protests and the series of incidents of torture, killing, beating, and arresting the protesters.

Iran is "once again demonstrating its blatant disregard for human rights and human life. We are listening to and joining our voices with those who are demanding better," Trudeau stressed on Saturday.

Holding Iran accountable for its 'egregious actions'

Canada's head of state asserted that Ottawa is going to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its egregious actions against women. He informed that the sanctions measures are an expansion of the previous ones imposed on Iran. Those were "already some of the strongest in the world against the Iranian regime, including designating the state of Iran as a state supporter of terrorism," said Trudeau. Canada, said its Prime Minister, is implementing the most robust and comprehensive set of sanctions in the world against the IRGC. The Canadian government is also slated to introduce a new tailored regulation to ensure no sanctioned individual connected to the IRGC can enter Canada, pending the passage of Bill S-8, informed the Canadian Prime Minister.

The latter informed that the Canadian government will invest $76 million to strengthen the country's capacity to implement sanctions and ensure that it can quickly freeze and seize sanctioned Iranian individuals’ assets, including through a dedicated bureau at Global Affairs Canada. Additional support to the RCMP will be provided to investigate and identify assets and gather evidence. "This builds on new authorities introduced in Budget 2022," Trudeau informed. The new measures and stringent immigration steps would be “fully effective in going after the right people, either in Iran or in Canada," he added.