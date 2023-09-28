Tensions between Canada and Russia escalated on Wednesday after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an apology for an incident that sparked global outrage. The controversy began when the Canadian House of Commons honored Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian Nazi veteran, with a standing ovation, leading to calls for accountability and contrition.

Trudeau's apology, made on behalf of the House of Commons, was delivered to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation. However, according to report from Sputnik, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov declared the apology "insufficient" and called for Ottawa to take further steps to make amends for the incident.

Apology should be offered to Russian people, says ambassador

In his response to Trudeau's statement, Stepanov emphasised that the apology did not meet the standards expected of such a situation. He argued that the Canadian government should demonstrate courage and extend its apology directly to the Russian people and the Russian-Canadian community.

"I strongly believe that despite deep disagreements between Moscow and Ottawa on the current geopolitical situation, the government and the Parliament of Canada must find the courage to apologize directly to all Russians and the Russian-Canadian community for the disgraceful incident the whole world was watching on September 22," Stepanov stated.

The controversy stems from the standing ovation given to Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian Nazi veteran, during a session of the Canadian parliament. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre confronted Trudeau with a question regarding whether the Prime Minister would accept personal responsibility and apologize for the global embarrassment brought upon Canada.

While Trudeau did issue an apology, Stepanov remains unsatisfied with the response. He pointed out that the incident, which involved the honoring of a Nazi veteran, deeply offended the international community.

Ambassador Stepanov emphasized the significant role Russia played in defeating Nazi Germany during World War II and the immense sacrifices made by the country to achieve victory. He noted that millions of military personnel and civilians lost their lives during the conflict, and atrocities committed by the Nazis and their collaborators left a lasting scar on the collective memory.

"Eleven million military personnel fell on the battlefields and 16 million civilians died due to the ethnic purges under the Nazi occupation at the hands of the SS, including the notorious 14th Division of the SS 'Galicia,' the death squads (Einsatzgruppen), and Nazi collaborators," Stepanov stated. "Imagine - this is the combined current population of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia provinces!"

As diplomatic tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how Canada will respond to Ambassador Stepanov's call for a more extensive apology. The controversy surrounding the Canadian House of Commons' actions raises questions about historical sensitivities, international relations, and the responsibilities of governments to address past grievances.