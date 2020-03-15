'True Hero': Picture Of Tired Italian Nurse Laying On Keyboard Leaves Netizens Emotional

An image showing an exhausted Italian nurse slumping over her keyboard is being seen as the “symbol of battle” and has been dubbed a "true hero", as the world tackles the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. The picture is of Elena Pagliarini, a nurse in the northern region of Lombardy which has been worst hit by the COVID-19. Nationwide tally of Italy as of March 15, has recorded 1,441 deaths with 21,157 confirmed cases of the fatal virus.

Lombardy, which is the economic hub of Italy in normal is reportedly equipped with some of the world's best health systems has now put the medical workers under enormous strain. Pagliarini reportedly told a local newspaper that one hand, she was “annoyed” to see her picture being shared widely across social media platforms because she was “ashamed of showing weakness”. However, she reportedly added that on the contrary she also felt happy because she this led to her receiving “beautiful messages” from people who empathised with her story.

'Enemy I don't know'

The picture has been shared by thousands of internet users who have not only applauded the nurse for exhausting work shifts but also wished her more strength and power. But Pagliarini while talking to a local media said that she does not feel physically tired. She added that she can work for 24 hours straight, however, Pagliarini confessed, “I'm anxious because I'm fighting an enemy I don't know”.

Pagliarini is one of the many healthcare workers who have expressed their concern about the facilities and healthcare institutions. A hospital doctor, Daniele Macchini also shared his feelings in a widely shared Facebook post and revealed how he is worried about infecting his family. As an outcome, he has to look through the pictures of his son which he looks at teary-eyed and through video calls. Many netizens hoped for doctors and front-liners who are handling the pandemic which has rocked the world since December 2019 after being first detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan.

Elena Pagliarini, a nurse exhausted by endless consecutive work shifts to stem the Coronavirus emergency in Lombardy, who rests for a few minutes. Shot captured by Francesca Mangiatordi, doctor of the Emergency Department of the Maggiore hospital of Cremona.



Thank you #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FCl4RzfO1t — Andrea (@dindi_84) March 10, 2020

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,849 and at least 156,930 cases worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,190 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 25 new cases on March 15. The death toll due to the virus across the world also mounted to over 5,839.

