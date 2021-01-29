'Truly Wonderful': Snowy Owl Spotted In New York's Central Park After 130 Years

The New York Central Park on Wednesday, January 27, became a centre of attraction for all the wildlife lovers and enthusiasts as a beautiful snowy owl was spotted in the region after 130 years. According to the reports by the New York Times, Paul Sweet, the collection manager of the Department of Ornithology at the American Museum of Natural History said that the last sighting of a snowy owl in Central Park dates back to 1890. Manhattan Bird Alert took to its official Twitter handle and shared the video of the owl where it can be seen standing right next to the crow.

Read: Trump Plans To Move To Mar-a-Lago In Florida After Leaving White House

Snowy Owl spotted

The SNOWY OWL of the Central Park North Meadow was not much bothered by the crows that gathered around it earlier and that have now returned. People are staying behind distant fences and being quiet and respectful”, read the caption. The owl became the centre of attraction in the city as people from further places came to see the rare species and then uploaded the images on social media. Soon after the bird was spotted, social media became flooded with the images and videos of the same. Let’s have a look.

The SNOWY OWL of the Central Park North Meadow was not much bothered by the crows that gathered around it earlier and that have now returned. People are staying behind distant fences and being quiet and respectful. pic.twitter.com/BKjGPRiKCZ — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) January 27, 2021

It was truly wonderful to get the opportunity to see the historic rare appearance of the Snowy Owl in Central Park in NYC even for a moment. (1/27/2021) #NaturePhotography #SnowyOwl #birdcp #birdphotography #wildlife pic.twitter.com/PGOt97Y6ML — Vee Nabong (@VenusNabs) January 28, 2021

Just incredible to see a Snowy owl in Central Park yesterday! It's only the second time one has been recorded in the park, the first time being in 1890! Thanks to those that reported the sighting so that so many were able to see this spectacular bird! #birdcp #centralparkbirds pic.twitter.com/ywESRToY8M — Bradley Kane (@WinoBradNY) January 28, 2021

Read: In A Rare Video, Snowy Owl Seen Doing Butterfly Stroke In Lake

In a seperate incident, few days back a video of a snowy owl went viral as it showed that the species can swim. The video shows the owl doing a butterfly stroke towards the shore of Lake St. Clair which runs between Ontario and Michigan. The video further shows the owl hoping to dry land and flying after it dried its feathers. The nocturnal birds refrain from swimming until they accidentally fall into the water as it strips them of their ability to fly immediately if threatened. Scientists in the US have found that the way barn owl brains use sound to locate prey may be a template for navigation devices, according to Indian-origin researchers who are recreating brain circuitry of the birds in electronics."We were already studying this type of circuitry when we stumbled across the Jeffress model of sound localization," said Saptarshi Das, Assistant Professor at Pennsylvania State University in the US.

Read: New Yorkers Line Up To See Iconic Christmas Tree

Also Read: Some New Yorkers Leaving NYC For Good After COVID

(Image Credits: Twitter/@BirdCentralPark)