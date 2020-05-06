Trump Jr Offers To Walk Stranger Down The Aisle After Her Dad Refuses Over Political Views

The oldest son of US President Donald Trump has volunteered to walk a stranger down the aisle on her wedding day as her own father reportedly refused to attend her wedding. In a video that went viral, a Texan girl’s allegedly 'liberal' parents said they won’t attend her wedding because her fiancee is a conservative and she was looking for a father figure to walk her down the aisle.

Replying to this viral video on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday said that it is really sad and touching that the girl has to walk down the aisle without her parents. However, he also praised the girl for standing up for her happiness and said if she doesn't find someone he will walk her down the aisle.

Really sad and touching at the same time. Good for her for standing up to the nonsense.

P.S. If she doesn’t find someone better count me in. I’ll walk her down the isle. Lmk. https://t.co/9IGbrZvxl8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 6, 2020

Democrats attack Trump on no proper COVID plan

Meanwhile, as the United States is gearing up for Presidential election in November, the Democrats lambasted its rival US President Donald Trump's administration for the poor planning during the Coronavirus crisis. Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, taking to Twitter said that 'Americans will suffer' as there is no plan by the Trump-led governance to tackle the cases. This comes amid reports that Trump intends to disband his Covid task force.

It appears the plan is, shamefully, to have no plan.



Americans will suffer.



We must replace this administration in November. https://t.co/WWuRRK253t — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 5, 2020

Upwards of 1,700 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19.



That number could rise to 3,000 a day by June 1.



We can't turn away from these losses, become numb to them, or stop pushing our government for policies that will save lives. https://t.co/a4J1CFl3EO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 5, 2020

Former Vice President of the US Joe Biden also criticised his rival Trump's administration for failing to take action and produce desperately needed protective equipment to those on the frontline of the crisis.

This didn't have to happen. The Trump Administration failed to take action and produce desperately needed protective equipment — and those on the front lines of this crisis paid the price. It's heartbreaking. https://t.co/7bOj3POJCT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 6, 2020

US has flattened the COVID curve: Trump

However, US President Donald Trump said that the United States has flattened the curve on coronavirus and the country is now in the next stage of the battle, which is a "very safe phased and gradual reopening".

"Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle. A very safe, phased and gradual reopening of our country," Trump said in his remarks at Honeywell International in Phoenix. According to John Hopkins University, which tracks coronavirus patients, by Tuesday, more than 71,000 Americans had died due to the deadly virus and over 12 lakh had tested positive.

