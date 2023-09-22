Trump Lambasts Biden Over Open-border Policy, Threatens To Send Troops To Mexico Border

In a speech in Iowa, where the United States Republican Party will hold the first nominating contest for the November 2024 elections, ex-President Donald Trump said that if he's elected to the White House again, he will send thousands of troops, and federal law enforcement agencies to the US-Mexico border to tackle the spilling migrant crisis.

Republican leader, who instated the stringent anti-immigration policies in 2017 by expanding the travel ban to several Muslim-majority countries, recently labelled Biden's open-border policy as an "invasion." “Before we defend the borders of foreign countries, we must secure the border of our country,” Trump said during the Dubuque campaign rally.

"Upon my inauguration, I will immediately terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration," Trump said at a rally in Dubuque prompting cheers from the MAGA supporters. "I'll make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion, including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas," he added.

Trump threatens to invoke Alien Enemies Act

Trump warned that if he comes to power in 2024, he will invoke the Alien Enemies Act that will grant him unilateral power to deport all the non-citizens who entered via the Southern border in the US and are older than 14 years old. The ex-US leader did not divulge many specifics about how he plans to legally implement a total ban on the majority population countries but said that he would choke every border kept open by the Biden administration. Claiming that most migrants who attempt to cross the southern border to enter the US come from Central American countries, Trump urged the US Congress to pass laws in order to "fix the broken system" and deter the migrants from crossing into the US.

A whopping 3.8 million migrants have entered the US via the porous borders since Democrat President Joe Biden took office in 2021. Nearly half of them have crossed into America illegally, and approximately 2,345,600 people have been granted Notices to Appear (NTAs) in the last three years before an immigration court, according to the estimates listed by the New York Post.

An estimated 1.23 million NTAs were issued by the US Department of Homeland Security in the year 2023. There were an estimated 1.5 million people who were labelled as the 'gotaways,' implying that they managed to escape the United States Customs and Borde Protection. According to the US Border Patrol, there were 530,000 'gotaways' on the record in 2023, approximately 600,000 short of the figure reported last year.