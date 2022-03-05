TS Tirumurti Meets Australian Officials To Discuss Counter-terrorism Issues

On Friday, TS Trimurthi, who is India's permanent representative to the United Nations met with Australian parliamentarians to discuss counter-terrorism problems around the world. The meeting was attended by Australian senators James Paterson and Peter Khalil, who is Australia's permanent representative to the United Nations Mitch Fifield and David Scharia, who is Officer-in-Charge of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

Thrimurthi shared a tweet earlier today stating that he was honoured to meet Senator James Paterson and Peter Khalil, as well as David Scharia and coworkers. He further stated that he discussed counterterrorism problems in the world as Chair of the UN's Counter-Terrorism Committee. He also shared a picture with everyone who was present in the meeting.

Delighted to meet distinguished Parliamentarians from #Australia, Senator @SenPaterson & Hon @PeterKhalilMP & my friend PR/Ambassador Mitch Fifield along with @UN_CTED @david_scharia & colleagues.



Discussed #counterterrorism issues as Chair of UN Counter-Terrorism Committee pic.twitter.com/TFJqWDHMZe — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 5, 2022

Tirumurti on UNSC emergency meeting

In the meanwhile, speaking at a UNSC emergency meeting on the Ukraine situation on Friday in response to recent events near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which was captured by Russia, Tirumurti said that India places the highest priority on ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, and called for an immediate halt to all hostilities. The Indian ambassador favoured diplomacy and expressed optimism that the talks between Russia and Ukraine will result in the rapid establishment of a secure humanitarian corridor.

India's concern in Ukraine is to evacuate all the Indian nationals from the war-torn country safely to India. Tirumurti in a statement earlier this week stated that they demand safe and uninterrupted passage for Indian nationals, particularly from Kharkiv and other war zone and that they have reiterated this demand to the Russian Federation and Ukraine. He further stated that this remains their first priority.

Quad leaders held a surprise online meeting

Also, the Quad leaders held a surprise online meeting this week to discuss the Russia-Ukraine situation. India and the other Quad members including Australia, the United States and Japan have differed in their views. It appears that the meeting was an attempt to resolve the disputes. Russia's actions have been widely condemned since the outset of the Russian invasion. On February 25, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates abstained from a vote on the Russian invasion at the United Nations Security Council.

Image: @ambtstirumurti/Twitter