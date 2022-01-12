Last Updated:

TS Tirumurti Shares India’s Perspective On Counterterrorism With CTED Officials

TS Tirumurti, the Chair of CTC of UNSC, virtually interacted with the Acting Executive Director of the CTED to share India’s perspective on counterterrorism.

TS Tirumurti, the Chair of Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) of UN Security Council, on Wednesday virtually interacted with the Acting Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) in a bid to discuss CTC’s 2022 priorities and share India’s perspective on counterterrorism. It is to mention that Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, was named the Chair of CTC on January 4, 2022. 

The CTC Committee was formed back in 2001 after the terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York. India has chaired this committee in the Security Council in 2011-12. Last year, the nation was asked to Chair three important Committees of the UNSC, which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, CTC and the Libyan Sanctions Committee. 

‘There cannot be any excuse for terrorism' 

Ahead of the CTC virtual meet, Tirumurti had stated that nations need to be careful about providing excuses for terrorist acts since there cannot be any excuse for terrorism and must not divide themselves on combating one of the biggest challenges facing humanity. The Security Council has recognised terrorism as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity, Tirumurti said. He added that the world should not go back to that era and divide ourselves on this critical issue. 

“We also need to be careful about providing excuses for terrorist acts since there cannot be any excuse for terrorism,” Tirumurti said. 

Further, the UN envoy noted that the UN Secretary General’s reports have highlighted the rise of terrorist forces around the world, especially in Africa. He stated terrorist groups have grown in sophistication and learned to use innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, drones and launch terror attacks, including on neighbouring countries. Governments need to address resolutely the challenges posed by the misuse of emerging technologies for terrorism, he said. 

