Tuberculosis Cases Witnessed 4.5% Spike During COIVD-19 Pandemic, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic tuberculosis (TB) cases and fatalities have increased. The United Nations’ health organisation also revealed that the pandemic further has disrupted access to care and support services. As per the WHO's 2022 Global TB report, 10.6 million people were estimated to have had tuberculosis in 2021, a spike of 4.5% from 2020, and 1.6 million people died from TB (which includes 187 000 HIV-positive individuals).

With 450,000 new instances of rifampicin-resistant TB (RR-TB) in 2021, the burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) has climbed by 3% between 2020 and 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2021 has disrupted numerous services, including TB services, but it has had a particularly negative effect on the TB response. For people who are already at risk, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe have made matters worse.

Highlighting it, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that with solidarity, determination, innovation and the equitable use of tools, we can overcome severe health threats. Let’s apply those lessons to tuberculosis. It is time to put a stop to this long-time killer. Working together, we can end TB,” as per UN News.

TB is the second most lethal infectious disease after COVID

It is worth mentioning that after COVID-19, TB is the second most lethal infectious disease in the world. However, the illness, which typically affects the lungs and is brought on by bacteria, is treatable and preventative. As per WHO, “Continued challenges with providing and accessing essential TB services have meant that many people with the disease were not diagnosed and treated.”

In addition to this, an estimated 5.8 million people had a new TB diagnosis in 2020, down from 7.1 million in 2019. 6.4 million people experienced a partial recovery in 2021, but this was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

These decreases, according to WHO, imply that the number of individuals with undiagnosed or untreated TB has increased, which has led to an increase in mortality and community transmission at first and then to an increase in new cases of the illness.

Between 2019 and 2020, fewer individuals were receiving treatment for RR-TB and MDR-TB, which is multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. Only about a third of those in need, or 161,746, began RR-TB treatment in 2021.

Apart from this, the report also emphasized the requirement for nations to take swift action to reestablish access to crucial TB services. Along with the need for better diagnostics, medications, and vaccinations, it also urges additional spending and action to address the broader factors that affect TB epidemics and their socioeconomic effects.

