Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday issued a strong statement on the attacks against Hindu temples and processions in Bangladesh. Taking to Twitter, Gabbard urged the 'secular' Bangladesh Government to protect religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians and Buddhists against jihadist forces of hate. Citing the vandalism of the ISKCON temple, the American politician expressed her shock over the jihadists' need to burn Hindu temples to please god. Condemning the attacks, Gabbard said that God is love and that his true servants embody and manifest only love in this world.

In her video message, she said, "It broke my heart to see such hate and violence directed towards devotees of God in their temples in Bangladesh. For these jihadists to believe it’s pleasing to God to burn and destroy temples and the murti of such a saintly person as his Divine Grace AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupad, shows just how far away from God they really are. God is love, and his true servants embody and manifest that love in this world. It is time for the supposedly secular government of Bangladesh to protect that country’s religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, from the jihadist forces of hate."

US condemns communal violence in Bangladesh

Earlier on Wednesday, the US State Department raised concern over the violent attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh urging authorities to investigate the matter. State Department spokesperson Ned Price asserted that freedom of religion or belief is a human right. The US Office of International Religious Freedom has also condemned the deadly attacks.

We condemn the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. Our thoughts are with the Hindu community as we urge authorities to investigate fully. Freedom of religion or belief is a human right. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 19, 2021

At first, at least three people were killed while 60 others were injured in violent attacks against the Hindu community during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh's Chandpur Hajiganj Upazila. Later on Sunday night, a mob attacked 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus. In another follow-up, a member of ISKCON was killed in a mob attack at the temple in Noakhali. The sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada was also burnt down by the goons during the brutal attack.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate immediate action against perpetrators of the 'pre-planned' attacks. Her government has claimed a 'conspiracy' to destabilise communal harmony ahead of elections in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)