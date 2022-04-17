Tunisia: Fuel Ship With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Gulf Of Gabes; Threatens Marine Life

A commercial oil tanker carrying over 750 tons of fuel got aground in Southeastern Tunisia’s Gulf of Gabès, overnight from Friday to Saturday. The ship went down late Saturday morning, according to the Environment Ministry, as the water started seeping inside the engine room. Only the boat's bow remained visible. However, it is unclear whether or not it is leaking diesel in the water, Associated Press reported.

Following the ship sinking in Tunisia, the Environment Ministry has declared the commencement of the national emergency response plan, which was established in response to the possible threat of ocean pollution. Further, experts, maritime guards, as well as civil protection agents were dispatched to the danger zone, as well as buffers such as tarpaulins were placed around the perimeter to contain any leaks.

According to an Associated Press report, the "Xelo," which was raising the flag of Equatorial Guinea, had set sail from the Egyptian port of Damietta towards Malta, but was forced to change course owing to bad weather conditions. Personnel from the Maritime Guard and Civil Protection rescued the crew.

A massive cargo ship ran aground in US's largest estuary

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of March, a massive cargo ship became trapped in the United States' largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, disrupting worldwide trade. The Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of the Environment had worked together to refloat the container, according to CBS Baltimore. The event occurred a year after the container ship 'Ever Given' obstructed the Suez Canal for a week.

Ever Forward, the 1,095-foot container ship, ran aground in the Craighill Channel, according to the US Coast Guard. Captain David O'Connell, Maryland-National Capital Region Sector Commander, confirmed that the ship was heading from Baltimore to Norfolk. According to media reports, it is worth mentioning that the Craighill Channel is estimated to be about 50 feet deep. However, as per O'Connell, the ship was travelling outside of the canal and became stuck in only 25-foot-deep water. However, there were also no injuries, pollution, or ship damage, according to the US Coast Guard.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)