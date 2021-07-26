Tunisia On Edge After Presidents Suspends Parliament, Sacks PM After COVID Protests

After the president suspended the legislature and sacked the prime minister in the wake of widespread protests over the country's economic woes and the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, troops ringed Tunisia's parliament and barred its speaker from entering on Monday. Protesters greeted President Kais Saied's decision with joyous screams, horn honking, and the waving of Tunisian flags late Sunday night. His detractors accused him of grabbing control, and the North African country's foreign supporters expressed alarm that its fledgling democracy was reverting to tyranny. Police invaded the offices of broadcaster Al Jazeera and forced it to shut down, adding to those fears.

Tunisia is frequently seen as the lone success story of the Arab Spring, having sparked it in 2011 when protests led to the removal of its longtime dictatorial government. But democracy did not bring prosperity: Tunisia's economy was already in trouble before the crisis, with 18 percent in unemployment, and young people protested in large numbers earlier this year, demanding jobs and an end to police violence.

The cause of the outrage

As it sought its fourth loan from the International Monetary Fund in a decade, the government recently announced cuts to food and fuel subsidies, inciting outrage in impoverished areas. The pandemic has only exacerbated these issues, and in the face of one of Africa's worst outbreaks, the government recently reimposed lockdowns and other virus restrictions. Thousands of protestors defied viral restrictions and blazing heat in the capital, Tunis, and other towns Sunday to demand the dissolution of parliament, enraged by the economic downturn and the inept handling of the pandemic.

Because of concerns of public violence, the president declared he had to remove the prime minister and suspend parliament. He claimed he followed the rules, but parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, who leads the Islamist group that controls the legislature, claims the president failed to consult him or the prime minister as necessary. The three have been at odds for a long time.

“We have taken these decisions ... until social peace returns to Tunisia and until we save the state,” Saied remarked in a sorrowful televised speech. He issued a strong warning against any disruption of public order, threatening harsh consequences.

On Monday, police intervened to prevent violence outside the parliament building between legislators from the ruling Ennahdha party and pro-President activists. According to an Associated Press reporter and footage circulating online, both sides screamed, and some flung stones. The speaker, Ghannouchi, described the president's move as a "coup against the constitution and the (Arab Spring) revolution," and vowed that the parliament will continue to function. Tensions between the prime minister and the president have been blamed for the virus's poor management, and the health minister was fired earlier this month after a botched vaccine campaign.

Only 7% of the population properly vaccinated

According to health ministry estimates, only 7% of the population has been properly vaccinated, while more than 90% of the country's ICU beds are occupied. As morgues struggle to deal with rising death rates, videos have circulated on social media showing dead bodies left in the middle of wards. Ennahdha has been singled out for criticism, with the group accused of focusing on internal issues rather than handling the infection.

Security officers also entered Al Jazeera's Tunis offices on Monday, according to a statement posted on the Qatar-based network's Facebook page. The cause for the change was unclear at the time. According to Al-Jazeera, ten "heavily armed police officers" raided their office without a warrant and ordered everyone to leave.

“The reporters’ phones and other equipment were confiscated, and they were not allowed back into the building to retrieve their personal belongs,” the organization stated.

Former president Marzouki calls for political dialogue

Moncef Marzouki, a former president, has advocated for political dialogue by saying in a Facebook video, “We made a huge leap backward tonight, we are back to dictatorship.” Maria Adebahr, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry, said the government is "very worried" about the events in Tunisia and is in contact with Tunisian authorities.“We think it’s important now to return really quickly to the constitutional order,” Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.

She avoided calling it a coup, but said the Tunisian president looked to be defending the move with a "pretty broad interpretation of the constitution." Turkey's administration said it was 'deeply concerned' about the suspension of parliament and expressed optimism that "democratic legitimacy" will be restored quickly.

In cases of "imminent danger threatening the institutions of the nation and independence of the country, and hindering the regular functioning of the public powers," the president invoked an article of Tunisia's constitution that allows him to assume executive power and freeze parliament for an unspecified period of time.